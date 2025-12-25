Government Official's Car Explodes In Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, Attempted Murder Under Investigation

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Main Department of the National Police in Cherkasy region stated this on its website, Ukrinform reports.

"On December 24 at around 22:00, police received a report from a 39-year-old resident of the city of Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi, the owner of an AUDI Q7, stating that a car explosion occurred on the street near his household," the statement said.

Police noted that as a result of the explosion and subsequent fire, no one was injured, but the vehicle was damaged.

SSU detains two pro-Russian propagandists

A criminal proceeding has been opened under Part 2 of Article 15 (attempt to commit a crime) and Part 2, Clause 5 of Article 115 (premeditated murder committed in a manner dangerous to the lives of many persons) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of 10 to 15 years or life imprisonment.

Law enforcement officers are establishing the circumstances of the incident as well as those involved in committing the crime. Physical evidence has been seized.

A pre-trial investigation is underway and expert examinations have been ordered.

Deputy of the Korsun-Shevchenkivskyi City Council Vitalii Storozhuk reported on Facebook that his car burned in the evening of December 24. "Today [December 24] at 22:05 I got into my car and started driving. At that moment, an explosive device planted under the bottom of the car detonated. I managed to jump out of the vehicle. The car burned down completely," Storozhuk wrote.

The deputy is convinced that this was "not an accident", but an attempt on his life.

As Ukrinform reported, in Zaporizhzhia the Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police detained a Russian agent who was preparing an attempt on the life of a leading specialist at a defense industry plant in Ukraine.

Illustrative photo: National Police