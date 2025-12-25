Christmas Nativity Scene At Mykolaiv Theater Performed In Sign Language

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Department of Social Protection of the Population of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration on Facebook, according to Ukrinform.

“Christmas at the Mykolaiv Academic Art Drama Theater was special this year. The Christmas performance”Ukrainian Traditional Nativity Scene“ was presented with sign language interpretation so that every viewer, regardless of their perception, could feel the festive atmosphere and depth of Ukrainian traditions,” the statement said.

It is noted that this was made possible by the signing of a memorandum of cooperation between the theater and the NGO“Mykolaiv Regional Organization of the Ukrainian Society of the Deaf.” As part of the partnership, a nativity play was performed for people with hearing impairments with professional sign language interpretation.

Another step towards openness was the creation of a joint promotional video with information about all the plays in the theater's repertoire, adapted into sign language. From now on, it will be shown daily in the theater's box office so that every visitor can easily familiarize themselves with the program.

This is the theater's first experience with such cooperation, but it already has a sequel: the parties have agreed to hold regular performances of various plays with sign language interpretation.

As reported, a sign language translation service has been launched at the Main Office of the State Tax Service in the Mykolaiv region.

