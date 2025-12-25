Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Enemy Strikes Critical Infrastructure In Volyn, No Casualties Reported

2025-12-25 07:06:06
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ivan Rudnytskyi, head of the Volyn Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"During the air raid alert, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in our region," he wrote.

Fortunately, no one was injured or killed, the post adds. Previously, the Air Force had warned of the threat of strike drones in several regions.

Read also: Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region throughout day with guided bombs, drones, and artillery, causing

As Ukrinform reported, during an evening attack on the Zaporizhzhia district, four people were injured.

UkrinForm

