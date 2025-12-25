Enemy Strikes Critical Infrastructure In Volyn, No Casualties Reported
"During the air raid alert, the enemy attacked a critical infrastructure facility in our region," he wrote.
Fortunately, no one was injured or killed, the post adds. Previously, the Air Force had warned of the threat of strike drones in several regions.Read also: Enemy attacks Dnipropetrovsk region throughout day with guided bombs, drones, and artillery, causing
As Ukrinform reported, during an evening attack on the Zaporizhzhia district, four people were injured.
