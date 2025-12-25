Russian Troops Attack Zaporizhzhia District, Four People Wounded

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, stated this on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Four people were injured as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhia district," he wrote.

According to the report, the Russians carried out four strikes using guided aerial bombs (KABs), damaging private homes. The wounded include three women aged 80, 65, and 57, as well as a 71-year-old man. All of them are receiving medical assistance.

As Ukrinform reported, earlier today Russian troops attacked an industrial enterprise in Zaporizhzhia with a drone.