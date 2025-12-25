War Update: 115 Clashes On Frontline, 26 Attacks In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated this in a post as of 22:00 on December 25, 2025, published on Facebook.

“Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat engagements have taken place. The enemy carried out 50 airstrikes, dropping 108 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it used 4,060 kamikaze drones and conducted 2,792 shelling attacks on populated areas and positions of our troops,” the report says.

According to the General Staff, In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors the enemy carried out one airstrike using a guided aerial bomb and conducted 68 shelling attacks, including one with a multiple launch rocket system.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy assaulted Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Vovchansk and Dvorichanske, as well as toward Vilcha. Ukrainian units repelled seven attacks, while one engagement is still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled one attack toward Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops stopped eight attacks near the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and toward Ozerne and Zarichne. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, defenders repelled five enemy attempts to advance near Siversk and Serebrianka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one enemy attack was repelled near the settlement of Novomarkove.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out 14 assaults on Ukrainian positions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and Sofiivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy carried out 26 attacks. Russian forces attempted to advance near the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka, Nove Shakhove, Kucherovyi Yar, and Novoekonomichne. One battle is currently ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, in this sector Ukrainian forces eliminated 48 occupiers and wounded 24; destroyed one artillery system, 21 unmanned aerial vehicles, three motor vehicles, three relay antennas, three ammunition depots, and one enemy personnel shelter; and significantly damaged one tank, two artillery systems, and 11 enemy personnel shelters.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, Ukrainian units repelled 14 enemy attacks near the settlements of Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirsk, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, Yalta, Oleksandrohrad, and toward Iskra, Vyshneve, and Yehorivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Huliaipole sector, seven enemy attacks took place near the settlements of Uspenivka and Huliaipole, as well as toward Dobropillia. Enemy airstrikes targeted Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, and Bilohiria.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian positions toward Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, two enemy attacks ended unsuccessfully for the occupiers. The enemy carried out an airstrike using guided aerial bombs on the settlement of Novotiahynka.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces carried out a successful cruise missile strike on the Novoshakhtinsk Oil Products Plant in Russia's Rostov Region.

