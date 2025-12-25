SSU Detains Two Pro-Russian Propagandists

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the SSU.

In Mykolaiv, officers exposed a 25-year-old postgraduate student at a local university who glorified Russian armed groups and urged them to capture southern regions of Ukraine.

To spread hostile propaganda, he posted relevant comments in Telegram channels.

In the Volyn region, law enforcement detained a deserter who justified Russia's war against Ukraine on social media.

According to the case materials, after fleeing his unit in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the suspect went into hiding in a border settlement in the Kovel district.

While staying in a rented house, he published provocative posts on his Facebook page denying the fact of Russia's full-scale invasion.

The agitator also spread disinformation about the situation on the frontline and attempted to discredit Ukraine's Defense Forces.

A linguistic (semantic and textual) examination initiated by the SSU confirmed the suspects' involvement in information and subversive activities in favor of the aggressor state.

During searches at the suspects' residences, officers seized smartphones and computer equipment used to carry out information sabotage.

Submarine sabotage:reveals new details of special operation in Novorossiysk

Investigators notified the suspects of charges under Part 1 of Article 110 (encroachment on Ukraine's territorial integrity and inviolability); Part 1 of Article 161 (incitement of national hatred); Part 5 of Article 407 (unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service); and Part 3 of Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (justifying, recognizing as lawful, or denying Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine, as well as glorifying its participants).

The suspects face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the SSU exposed the head of a military medical unit who was directing Russian air attacks.

Photo: SSU