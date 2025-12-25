403
Pres. Erdogan Receives TSC Leader Al-Burhan, Affirms Backing To Sudan's Peace, Stability
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan emphasized on Thursday his country's unequivocal support to Sudan's peace, stability and territorial integrity.
The Turkish leader stressed, during a meeting with Sudan's Transitional Sovereignty Council leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in Ankara, that the goal is to secure a ceasefire and build lasting peace in the country, according to a statement by the Turkiye's Directorate of Communications.
He warned that the fighting in Sudan has created one of the world's largest humanitarian crises and said acts amounting to crimes against humanity have occurred, particularly in the El Fasher region.
The Turkish president called for "serious and determined steps" to stop the violence.
He vowed that Turkiye would continue to meet the needs of the Sudanese people facing a humanitarian crisis through humanitarian aid.
The two leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional and global developments.
Erdogan said Ankara aims to deepen cooperation with Sudan in areas including trade, agriculture, the defense industry, and mining. (end)
