NC Opposes Apple Imports From New Zealand

Srinagar- The ruling National Conference on Thursday appealed to the Centre to review its decision to import apples under the new trade agreement with New Zealand, warning that such a move could seriously harm the Kashmiri apple industry.

In a statement, National Conference state spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the import of foreign apples in the past had adversely affected local growers and traders.

He demanded that no tax exemption be given to imported apples under the new agreement and that a reasonable tax must be imposed to safeguard the interests of Kashmiri apple growers.

“Kashmiri apples are not only superior in taste but are also highly beneficial for health. No foreign apple can compete with the quality of Kashmiri produce,” he said.

Dar highlighted that a large section of Kashmir's population is directly or indirectly dependent on the apple industry, which has already suffered losses of around Rs 2,000 crore this year due to adverse weather conditions, road closures, and floods.