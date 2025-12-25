25 Winter Blazes Reported Across Kashmir In 4 Days

File photo

Srinagar- As many as 25 fire incidents were reported across the Kashmir Valley over the last four days, from Sunday till Thursday morning, with firefighting teams successfully controlling all blazes and preventing loss of life, according to official data.

Officials said that at least 20 fire incidents were recorded across various districts of the Valley between Sunday and Wednesday, involving residential houses, cowsheds, temporary sheds and other structures. These incidents were reported from Srinagar, Sopore, Kupwara, Bandipora, Pulwama, Budgam, Kulgam and Ganderbal districts. Fire and Emergency Services teams responded promptly to all calls and managed to contain the fires efficiently, limiting damage to property.

During the past 24 hours alone, five additional fire incidents were attended to by the Fire and Emergency Services across the Kashmir Division.

In Kalashpora area of Srinagar, a fire broke out in a four storied commercial building, affecting a cable operating unit on the second floor and a wood carving unit on the third floor. Firefighters brought the blaze under control in time, preventing its spread to other floors and adjoining structures.

In Muqaam Shah Wali area of Drugmulla in Kupwara district, one hamam room of a single storied residential house was damaged in a fire incident. Officials said swift action by fire personnel minimized losses.

Another incident was reported from Natipora area of Sangam in Anantnag district, where a single storied cowshed along with an attached store shed made of GCI sheets was affected by fire. The blaze was controlled before it could spread further.

In Dahama village of Vilgam area in Kupwara, a double storied cowshed and a single storied store room were involved in a fire incident. Firefighting teams successfully contained the fire, preventing extensive damage.