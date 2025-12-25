End Reservation Or Face Agitation, Ruhullah Tells Omar

File photo of Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi

Srinagar- Estranged National Conference Lok Sabha MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi on Thursday warned of a protest if the government failed to inform students about the steps taken to address their concerns over the reservation policy.

In a post on X, Ruhullah said he had neither forgotten nor abandoned the students and urged the government to directly engage with them and clearly communicate the measures and decisions taken to resolve the issue.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I urge the government once again to talk to the students and apprise them of the steps and decisions taken to resolve the reservation matter,” he said, adding that he would sit in protest on Sunday if the demand was not met.

The Srinagar MP said he would stand with the students and join them at the same location where a protest was held last year on December 23 outside the residence of Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at Gupkar.

“I will walk with them and sit with them this coming Sunday to ensure their voices are heard,” Ruhullah said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last month, the lawmaker had asked the NC-led government to resolve the reservation issue before the conclusion of the Winter Session of Parliament, warning that he would join the students' agitation if no concrete action was taken. However, he was unable to reach Srinagar at that time due to flight disruptions.