'May He Perish': Zelensky Declares Ukrainians' Christmas Wish For Putin

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky delivered a heartfelt Christmas Eve message, invoking the country's longstanding tradition that"the heavens open" on Christmas night and that wishes spoken on this night may come true.

Zelensky reflected on the nation's collective dream and desire for peace, saying,“'May he perish,' each of us may think to ourselves,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.“But when we turn to God, of course, we ask for something greater.”

He emphasized the Ukrainian people's fight for peace, stating,“We ask for peace for Ukraine. We fight for it. And we pray for it. And we deserve it.” Zelensky extended his wishes for every Ukrainian family to live in harmony and for children to experience joy, smiles, and faith in goodness and miracles.

Highlighting the human toll of the ongoing conflict, Zelensky spoke of families affected by the war, expressing hope that“the eyes of our children, the eyes of our parents, our loved ones, our families may finally stop crying.” He added,“That goodness and truth may prevail. That there may be a victory of peace. That there may be us. And that there may be Ukraine.”

His address came as Russian forces continued to strike Ukrainian territory in the days leading up to the Christmas holidays, underscoring the ongoing challenges faced by the country.

Zelensky condemns Russia's rejection of Christmas ceasefire

Zelensky earlier highlighted the ongoing humanitarian toll of the war with Russia in a Christmas Eve statement, expressing disappointment over Moscow's refusal to accept Ukraine's ceasefire proposal for the holiday.

“We greatly value @Pontifex Leo XIV's constant attention to all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia's war against Ukraine, and we share His Holiness's disappointment at Russia's refusal to accept the latest Christmas ceasefire proposal,” Zelensky wrote on X.

The Ukrainian leader noted the hardship faced by his nation, stating,“Sadly, this is already the fourth wartime Christmas for the Ukrainian people during the full-scale war, the largest in Europe since World War II.”

Zelensky condemned Moscow for escalating attacks despite ceasefire proposals, saying,“Moscow has not only rejected the request to end the killing at least for this Holy Day; instead, Russia launched a massive missile and drone strike against Ukraine's energy grid, causing power outages, and continues frontline assaults.” He added,“Regrettably, Russia continues to reject real ceasefire proposals, as it has done throughout the year. Instead, it is clearly seeking ways to prolong the war and continue attacks.”

The Ukrainian President called on global leaders to speak out against the war and support peace efforts.“It is critical that everyone around the world speak out against this war and prevent Russia from normalizing its brutality, terror, and aggression against our people. I urge all responsible leaders to support peace as the Pontiff does, and we appreciate every such sign of solidarity.”

Ukraine reveals details of US-led 20-point peace plan with Russia

Zelensky has also earlier unveiled the contents of a new US-led peace initiative aimed at ending the war with Russia. Zelensky said the plan was agreed upon by negotiators from Kyiv and Washington and shared with Moscow for feedback. The plan will be supplemented by separate bilateral agreements covering security and reconstruction.

Zelensky outlined the 20-point plan in a briefing with journalists in Kyiv, emphasizing Ukraine's sovereignty, security, and post-war reconstruction.

