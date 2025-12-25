Even At Christmas, Russian Strikes Hit Ukraine, Zelensky Tells Patriarch Bartholomew

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The President posted this on Telegram, as sited by Ukrinform.

“Unfortunately, even on Christmas Eve and during Christmas night, the Russian army did not stop its brutal strikes against Ukraine, targeting our energy system and our people. There are brownouts in many of our cities and villages. Today, during the daytime, Russian troops are once again striking the cities of our east, and in Chernihiv, aid was being provided at the very moment of our conversation with the Patriarch to people wounded by a Russian drone that struck an ordinary residential building,” Zelensky said.

The President noted that during the conversation, a very accurate assessment was made: we are dealing with barbarians who, ultimately, do not even believe in God.

“This is what Russia has become – and it is not ashamed of it at all. On the contrary, they are trying to make their thirst for killing the foundation of national pride there in Russia,” Zelensky added.

He expressed gratitude for His All-Holiness's continued readiness to support all peaceful efforts.

Leo calls for peace and prayers for Ukraine in Christmas addres

As previously reported, Russian forces struck a multi-story residential building in Chernihiv today, killing one person and injuring eight others.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine