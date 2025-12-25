War Update: 61 Clashes Along Frontline Since Day-Start, Heaviest Fighting In Pokrovsk Sector

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, with operational data as of 16:00 on Thursday, December 25, according to Ukrinform.

Russian forces carried out artillery strikes on Khrinivka, Kliusy, and Yasna Poliana in Chernihiv region; and on Ulanove, Ryzhivka, Malushyne, Simeikine, Bila Bereza, Sukhodol, Hirka, Iskryskivshchyna, Bruska, Volfyno, Yastrubshchyna in Sumy region.

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors, the enemy conducted one airstrike, dropping a single bomb, and carried out 49 shelling attacks, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the invaders attacked five times near Vovchansk and Dvorichanske.

Ukrainian border guards foil Russian attempt to cross border via Lozova river

In the Kupiansk sector, Russian forces attempted to advance toward Hlushkivka. Fighting continues.

In the Lyman sector, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks near Novoselivka, Stavky, Novoserhiivka, and toward Ozerne and Zarichne. Four clashes are ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy attacked three times near Siversk and Serebrianka. One engagement is ongoing.

No clashes were recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the enemy carried out ten offensive actions near Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, Kleban-Byk, Shcherbynivka, and Sofiivka. One engagement is ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the enemy attempted 18 times to advance near Chervonyi Lyman, Rodynske, Myrnohrad, Leontovychi, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Dachne, and toward Novopavlivka and Nove Shakhove. One engagement continues.

In the Oleksandrivka sector, the Russian invaders attacked nine times near Pryvilne, Rybne, Krasnohirsk, Zelenyi Hai, Vorone, and toward Iskra.

In the Huliaipole sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Uspenivka and Huliaipole, while two clashes are ongoing. Additionally, Russian aviation struck Zaliznychne, Huliaipole, Ternuvate, and Bilohiria.

Budanov visits forward positions of HUR special forces in Zaporizhzhia region

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy attacked toward Pavlivka.

In the Prydniprovske sector, Ukrainian forces repelled two enemy attacks toward the Antonivskyi Bridge. Russian forces also carried out an airstrike with guided bombs on Novotiahynka.

No significant changes have been reported in other sectors of the front.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian troops are heavily present in Vovchansk and control some areas, but do not have full control of the town, and their offensive operations on the outskirts remain unsuccessful.

Photo: 56th Separate Motorized Brigade