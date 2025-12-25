Palisa Briefs Zelensky On Ways To Strengthen Army, Frontline Positions

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Zelensky stated this on Facebook.

"Over the past year, good results have already been achieved in equipping brigades and corps. In particular, a program of direct financial support for combat units is in place, streamlining procurement and frontline supply. A program for the fair distribution of personnel among brigades is also being implemented, and we are now expecting the first detailed reports for December," Zelensky noted.

According to him, there will be further strengthening of combat units, as well as comprehensive counteraction to the enemy, including reinforcement of the drone component. Relevant issues are being prepared for the next meeting of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff in the near future. Zelensky also signed decrees awarding servicemen with state honors.

As Ukrinform reported, by the end of the current year the Armed Forces of Ukraine will receive three million FPV drones, which is almost 2.5 times more than were supplied to the AFU last year.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine