Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners For Paying Respects To Sheikh Sabah Mohammad's Late Wife

2025-12-25 03:04:03
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the gracious Al-Sabah Family, the Amiri Diwan extended on Thursday gratitude to all citizens and expats who offered condolences over the demise of Nora Abdullah Hamad Al-Sallum, the late spouse of Sheikh Sabah Mohmmad Al-Mubarak Al-Malek Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect everyone, bestow His mercy upon the deceased's soul and grant her the highest place in Paradise. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

