Amiri Diwan Thanks Mourners For Paying Respects To Sheikh Sabah Mohammad's Late Wife
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- On behalf of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the gracious Al-Sabah Family, the Amiri Diwan extended on Thursday gratitude to all citizens and expats who offered condolences over the demise of Nora Abdullah Hamad Al-Sallum, the late spouse of Sheikh Sabah Mohmmad Al-Mubarak Al-Malek Al-Sabah.
The Amiri Diwan prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect everyone, bestow His mercy upon the deceased's soul and grant her the highest place in Paradise. (end)
