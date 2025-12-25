Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Interior Ministry Launches Two New E-Services

2025-12-25 03:04:02
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry's General Department of Information Systems, in coordination with the General Department of Residency, launched two new e-services dedicated for issuing and transferring Article-18 residency.
The new services, accessible on the Ministry's website, aim to facilitate the procedures of issuing, renewing and transferring the residency of employees in the civil sector under Article 18.
They also cover the transfer of the residency of a civil sector employee from worker residency to temporary residency under Article 14, according to a statement from the Ministry.
The launching of the two e-services falls in the framework of the Ministry's efforts to spare the time and effort of reviewers, and speed up the quest for integrated e-government, it added. (end)
