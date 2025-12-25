403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Interior Ministry Launches Two New E-Services
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- The Interior Ministry's General Department of Information Systems, in coordination with the General Department of Residency, launched two new e-services dedicated for issuing and transferring Article-18 residency.
The new services, accessible on the Ministry's website, aim to facilitate the procedures of issuing, renewing and transferring the residency of employees in the civil sector under Article 18.
They also cover the transfer of the residency of a civil sector employee from worker residency to temporary residency under Article 14, according to a statement from the Ministry.
The launching of the two e-services falls in the framework of the Ministry's efforts to spare the time and effort of reviewers, and speed up the quest for integrated e-government, it added. (end)
tab
The new services, accessible on the Ministry's website, aim to facilitate the procedures of issuing, renewing and transferring the residency of employees in the civil sector under Article 18.
They also cover the transfer of the residency of a civil sector employee from worker residency to temporary residency under Article 14, according to a statement from the Ministry.
The launching of the two e-services falls in the framework of the Ministry's efforts to spare the time and effort of reviewers, and speed up the quest for integrated e-government, it added. (end)
tab
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment