403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Libya On 74Th Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Presidential Council of the sisterly State of Libya Dr. Mohamed Al-Menfi on the 74th anniversary of the country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Manafi permanent good health, and Libya and its people further development and prosperity. (end)
hm
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Manafi permanent good health, and Libya and its people further development and prosperity. (end)
hm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment