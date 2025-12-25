Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Libya On 74Th Independence Day


2025-12-25 03:04:01
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Thursday a cable of congratulations to Chairman of the Presidential Council of the sisterly State of Libya Dr. Mohamed Al-Menfi on the 74th anniversary of the country's Independence Day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Manafi permanent good health, and Libya and its people further development and prosperity. (end)
