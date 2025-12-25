What Is Tea? India Imposes Penalty On Brands That Use 'Misleading' Name For Herbal Infusions

The main food safety authority of India has set standards regulating the use of the word 'tea' on packaging labels in the country.

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) wrote to food commissioners of all states and union territories, clarifying which products may be labelled as tea.

The FSSAI has said that only beverages made from Camellia sinensis, such as Kangra tea, green tea and instant tea may be labelled 'tea'. The authority said that using the term "herbal" or "plant-based" for infusions that are not derived from the mentioned plant is considered misleading and misbranding, under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

"Food business operators, including e-commerce engaged in manufacturing, packing, marketing, import or sale of such products, are directed to comply with the provisions of the food safety and standards regulation and refrain from using the term 'tea' for any products not derived from Camellia sinensis," the letter states.

The letter also specified that every package must display the food name on the front, and that the name must indicate the true nature of the contents.

"In case of non-compliance, necessary action shall be initiated as per the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the rules/regulations made thereunder," the letter explained.

This move aims to ensure transparency and accuracy in food labelling, protecting consumers from confusion. Manufacturers must comply with these guidelines to avoid penalties.