Dubai's Biggest NY Celebration, New Year Family Carnival 2026, Is Here

Dubai is set to witness its biggest New Year celebration, the New Year Family Carnival 2026, at the Horizon Beach and Lounge, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Waterpark on December 31, 2025.

The event is organised by Nirvana Nightlife, Sahara, The Eventique and Glitch

This all-age event family friendly carnival features an electrifying atmosphere, beachfront festivities, clear views of the New Year fireworks, food and beverages, more than 21 zones and world-class entertainments, including kids play area, carnival games, meet and greet Labubu, etc.

Enjoy spectacular live performances by disc jockeys G2, Karan, Raahyl, Lathish and Bloodshedder; water drums and dhol performances; in addition to breathtaking views of the Palm Jumeirah, Burj Al Arab and JBR fireworks.

Watch the NYE fireworks from the Horizon Beach and Lounge, soak in the party vibes with non-stop entertainment, live countdown and dancing under the stars.

Gates open at 6 pm. Entry for kids until the age of six is free. Dress code is casual, chic.

Tickets are available on Platinumlist.