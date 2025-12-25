Industrial Sector Maintains Solid Growth Trajectory

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Deepak John | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar has unveiled several key initiatives in the industrial sector in this year that aim at diversifying the economy, promoting sustainability, and fostering growth, in line with the National Vision 2030.

In a post on its X platform, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) highlighted the achievements for 2025 as the Ministry launched a range of key strategic initiatives during the year.

These initiatives are aligned with Qatar's goal to diversify its economy away from oil and gas dependence and to establish a robust and competitive industrial sector that contributes to economic stability and growth.

Regarding supporting the national industry the post noted that the industrial sector's contribution to GDP reached QR27bn and non-hydrocarbon industrial exports were valued at QR29.8bn.

The year also witnessed the launch of the 'National Product Platform' and the number of national products increased to 2,135 (in Q3 2025 compared to 2,015 products in Q3 2024).

The industrial sector experienced growth in the number of factories, with the total increasing in 2023 to 929, then to 993 in 2024.

The National Product Week is one of the key initiatives aimed to support the national industrial sector. It highlights the quality of Qatari products and enhances their competitiveness in local and regional markets.

The post also highlighted the adoption of Qatari technical regulations for the shelf life of food products.

The new regulation aims to ensure the safety and quality of food products circulating in the local market by adopting shelf-life periods based on scientific principles and modern international standards.

This will help enhance consumer confidence and reduce food waste through the adoption of more flexible shelf-life periods grounded in reliable studies, thereby strengthening the flexibility of the local market by allowing the entry of a wider and more diverse range of products.

The Ministry of Commerce and Industry achieved accomplishments that contributed to improving the business environment, developing services, and attracting foreign investment.

Qatar ranked among the top 10 countries globally in the 2025 Global Competitiveness Report, it further stated.

This achievement reflects Qatar's well-established position in economic and administrative performance indicators and reaffirms the effectiveness of its long-term national policies in implementing the Third National Development Strategy and achieving the national vision.

Qatar also achieved 5th place globally in business efficiency. The country saw establishment of 2,911 foreign companies during the first half of 2025 representing an increase of 163 percent compared to last year.

The Ministry's Strategy 2024–2030 was developed directly based on the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy and the relevant sectoral strategies, in line with the Ministry's mandates

Through the National Manufacturing Strategy 2024-2030, the Ministry is implementing 15 key initiatives, encompassing more than 60 developmental projects to enhance industrial efficiency and foster investments in the sector. The strategy aspires to raise the industrial sector's contribution to the national economy, boost the value of non-hydrocarbon exports and improve Qatar's ranking in the Industrial Competitiveness Index.

Qatar's National Manufacturing Strategy, emphasises sustainable development, economic diversification, and the promotion of small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) growth, all aligned with the goals of the National Vision 2030.

It aims to position Qatar as a global hub for manufacturing excellence, contributing to the nation's long-term economic goals.