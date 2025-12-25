Qatar Shooters End Arab Championship Campaign With 12 Medals

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Muscat, Oman: Qatar's shooters have completed their Arab Shooting Championship campaign in Muscat with a haul of 12 medals.

The Qatari men's team claimed bronze in the 25-meter central fire pistol team event, with Mohamed Abdulmohsen, Abdullah Al Obaidli and Mohammed Al Yafei finishing third.

Overall, Qatar collected two gold, three silver and seven bronze medals, following seven days of competition involving 141 athletes from 14 countries, marking one of its strongest performances at the Arab level.

A 17-member Qatari delegation, featuring male and female shooters across senior and youth categories, competed in rifle and pistol events.

The team was led by Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Aji, executive director of the Qatar Shooting and Archery Association.

The association's secretary-general, Jassim Shaheen Al Sulaiti, said the results reflected the progress of the sport in Qatar, adding that the team was well placed to build on the success at future regional and international competitions.