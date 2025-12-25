403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Gold Prices In Qatari Market Rise By 3.22 Percent During Current Week
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Gold prices in the Qatari market rose by 3.22 percent during the current week, reaching $4,479.89 per ounce on Thursday, according to data released by Qatar National Bank bank's data showed that the price of gold per ounce increased from $4,339.73, its level last Sunday the same time, prices of other precious metals also rose on a weekly basis. Silver prices increased by 7.13 percent to $71.9934 per ounce, compared to $67.1983 at the beginning of the week, while platinum prices rose by 12.42 percent to reach $2,228.4382 per ounce, up from $1,982.15 last Sunday prices Qatar Qatar National Bank
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment