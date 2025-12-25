Qatar-France Economic Ties Highlighted At Paris Ceremony Marking 10 Years Of Qadran

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency ambassador of the State of Qatar to the French Republic, Sheikh Ali bin Jassim al-Thani, hosted a ceremony in Paris to mark the 10th anniversary of the Qatar-France Economic Association (Qadran). The event brought together members of the association, its partners and senior business figures from both countries, highlighting a decade of expanding economic co-operation built on mutual trust and shared interests.

In his address, HE Sheikh Ali said Qadran, founded in 2015, was created to foster closer engagement between the Qatari and French business communities and to build partnerships based on mutual respect, trust and shared benefit.

He noted that the association's work over the past decade had produced tangible results, ranging from successful commercial projects to initiatives focused on sustainability and environmental, social and governance standards.

He also pointed to field visits to different regions of France as an important factor in broadening co-operation and opening new opportunities for joint ventures. Quoting French statesman Jean Monnet, a key architect of European unity, HE Sheikh Ali said: "Nothing is possible without people, and nothing is lasting without institutions," describing Qadran as a practical example of that principle.

He stressed that current global economic challenges made close cooperation between partners more important than ever, adding that the Qatar-France experience through Qadran had shown the ability of both sides to pursue a shared path combining initiative, responsibility and innovation.

He thanked the association's members and partners for their commitment, saying their engagement had been central to its success and expressing hope for further progress in the years ahead. Meanwhile, the association's president, Natalie Demol, and founding member Bruno Courtin said the anniversary reflected Qadran's success in building links between major companies and small and medium-sized enterprises in both countries.

Senior executives from key strategic partners also addressed the gathering. Patrick Pouyanne, chief executive of TotalEnergies, and Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, underlined the importance of companies with a long-term vision in supporting the energy transition, developing joint projects and strengthening energy security, while promoting innovation and sustainable partnerships that serve the long-term interests of both countries.

As part of the anniversary celebrations, Qadran organised a charity auction, with proceeds going to Autisme France. Organisers said the initiative reflected Qatar's support for humanitarian causes and research aimed at improving the lives of people with autism spectrum disorder, as well as co-operation with French institutions active in the field.

The evening concluded with renewed commitment from Qadran's members to continue strengthening economic links between Qatar and France, with a focus on building partnerships grounded in shared values and contributing to the development of bilateral relations over the coming decade.

