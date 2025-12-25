QIA Joins Buyout Of Janus Henderson

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Qatar Investment Authority has joined a consortium of global investors backing a move to take Janus Henderson Group private, marking one of the largest asset-management buyouts announced this year and underlining sovereign interest in long-term financial services platforms.

The all-cash transaction values the New York-listed firm at about USD 7.4 billion and is being led by Trian Fund Management alongside General Catalyst. Qatar's sovereign wealth fund is participating as a strategic investor, alongside Hong Kong-based Sun Hung Kai Co. Limited, according to people familiar with the transaction.

The deal targets Janus Henderson Group, a London-headquartered asset manager with a transatlantic footprint that oversees around USD 484 billion in assets. The group employs more than 2,000 staff across 25 cities, serving institutional and retail clients through active equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies.

For Qatar Investment Authority, the move fits a broader pattern of deploying capital into financial services businesses with durable fee income and global distribution. The fund, which manages hundreds of billions of dollars, has steadily expanded exposure to asset managers, insurers and alternative investment platforms as part of a strategy to diversify returns away from hydrocarbons and listed equities.

The acquisition consortium is being spearheaded by Trian Fund Management, the activist firm co-founded by Nelson Peltz, and General Catalyst, a US-based investment group that has widened its focus beyond technology start-ups into financial services and healthcare. The involvement of long-term capital providers such as QIA and Sun Hung Kai is expected to support a patient ownership model following delisting.

Janus Henderson was formed in 2017 through the merger of Janus Capital Group in the United States and Henderson Group in the United Kingdom. While the firm has maintained a strong brand among institutional investors, it has faced sustained pressure from fee compression, client shifts towards passive products and market volatility that has weighed on net flows across the active management industry.

People briefed on the transaction said the take-private structure is designed to give management greater flexibility to invest in product development, technology and distribution without the quarterly earnings pressure of public markets. Private ownership may also allow the firm to pursue bolt-on acquisitions in specialist strategies, including private credit and alternatives, where client demand has remained resilient.

The valuation implies a premium to the company's undisturbed share price and reflects confidence that operational improvements and market stabilisation can lift earnings over time. Asset management executives note that listed firms have traded at subdued multiples despite strong balance sheets, making them attractive targets for private capital willing to underwrite longer investment horizons.

For Qatar Investment Authority, participation in the deal offers exposure to global savings flows and retirement assets at a time when institutional investors are recalibrating portfolios. Asset managers with diversified client bases in North America, Europe and Asia are seen as well positioned to capture mandates from pension funds, insurers and sovereign entities seeking active risk management in uncertain markets.

Sun Hung Kai Co. Limited's involvement adds an Asian dimension to the shareholder group, reflecting the strategic importance of the region for future asset-gathering. Asia-Pacific wealth pools have expanded steadily, and global managers have sought to deepen local partnerships to access high-net-worth and family office capital.

Janus Henderson's leadership has previously outlined plans to strengthen its presence in Asia and the Middle East while refining its investment lineup. The firm has been rationalising costs and prioritising higher-margin strategies, including quantitative equities and income-focused products, as part of a multi-year transformation effort.

Industry analysts say the transaction highlights a broader trend of private capital targeting publicly traded asset managers whose valuations have lagged fundamentals. Similar take-private deals have been driven by expectations that consolidation, digitalisation and selective expansion into private markets can restore growth.

