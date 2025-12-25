Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting Police Patrol In Pakistan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The State of Qatar voiced its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a police patrol in the Karak district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, claiming several lives.

In a statement on Thursday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterated the State of Qatar's stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of the motives and reasons.

The ministry extended the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as the government and people of Pakistan.