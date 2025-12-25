Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ministry Of Education And Higher Education To Announce Results Of First Semester Of Secondary School Certificate Saturday


2025-12-25 02:02:27
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Education and Higher Education (MOEHE) announced that the results of the first semester of the secondary school certificate for the academic year 2025-2026, will be released Saturday.

The Ministry stated on its official platforms that the results will be published after 12:00 PM on Saturday via the 'Maaref' portal.

