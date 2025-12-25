In A First, 27 Students Graduate From Tourism, Hospitality Institute

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Officials of the Tourism and Hospitality Institute under the Ministry of Information and Culture say that 27 students have graduated for the first time in the fields of tourism and hospitality.

The graduation ceremony was held today (Thursday) at the institute.

Mawlawi Mohammad Zaman Naseri, head of the institute, said the institute was established in 1391 (2012–2013) with the efforts of the Ministry's Tourism Directorate. He added that in the past years, the institute had limited activity and could not adequately serve the public.

Naseri said that after the Islamic Emirate returned to power, the institute was reactivated in 1402 (2023–2024) with the support of the Ministry of Information and Culture, and students were enrolled. After administrative and curriculum arrangements were completed, 27 students graduated this year from the two departments of tourism and hospitality.

Currently, the institute has students studying in grade 13. Naseri also cited the lack of dormitories and a shortage of teachers as challenges for the institute and called on the ministry to address them.

Shaikh Sher Ahmad Haqqani, Minister of Information and Culture, explained the Islamic Emirate is committed to educating youth in various fields and serving society.

He emphasized that tourism is an important part of the global economy and Afghanistan should be prepared in this sector. He added that Muslim and non-Muslim tourists are guests of Afghanistan and should be properly received to present a positive image of the country.

Mawlawi Qudratullah Jamal, Deputy Minister of Tourism, Finance, and Administration, urged the graduates to introduce Afghanistan accurately to tourists and called on travel and tourism companies to employ them due to their professionalism.

Ahmad Siar Rahimi, head of the Kabul Union of Travel and Health Companies, expressed hope that the institute would expand and produce more graduates. He said Afghanistan needs skilled personnel in the hotel and tourism sector and the institute is essential for this purpose.

Ahmed Masood, a graduate of the tourism department, said he studied in this field for two years to promote Afghanistan's culture and image to tourists. He added that each semester included eight specialized and elective subjects and called on travel companies to hire skilled and experienced graduates.

hz/ma