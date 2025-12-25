Rashmika Mandanna Shares Goofy Vacation Pics As She Celebrates Christmas

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Dec 25 (IANS) Rashmika Mandanna, on Thursday, took to social media to share glimpses from her Christmas vacation.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Animal' actress gave a peek into her fun-filled getaway and cheerful festive moments. Rashmika dropped a couple of her photos and captioned them simply as,“Merry Christmas my loves!.” In the photos, she could be seen striking various candid poses for the camera. The first image shows the 'Pushpa' actress posing with her arms open against the backdrop of a beautiful tree. Rashmika is seen dressed in a long black coat paired with a top and skirt, completing her look with a hat.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda were recently seen departing Hyderabad together on December 24. Reportedly, the duo jetted out for a vacation ahead of Christmas and plans to ring in the New Year together. A paparazzo captured them leaving the city, with Vijay keeping it casual in a grey sweatshirt, matching joggers, and his signature beanie. Rashmika opted for a relaxed monochrome look, styling it with a sweatshirt knotted around her waist.

The 'Dear Comrade' actor later shared an Instagram story from the airport, and it showed him unwinding as Rashmika held up a Polaroid photo she had clicked of him. He captioned the post as,“After a crazy intense few months..It's holiday time.”

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna first worked together in 2018 on the blockbuster“Geeta Govindam,” a film that proved to be a turning point for both actors. They reunited on screen the following year for“Dear Comrade.” Speculation about their romantic relationship began circulating in 2020. The pair reportedly got engaged in October this year, despite keeping their relationship private, and are expected to get married next year.

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna will next be seen in the upcoming pan-India film 'Mysaa' starring Rashmika Mandanna was unveiled on Wednesday. The movie will feature the actress in a fierce avatar. Produced by Unformula Films and directed by Rawindra Pulle, 'Mysaa' is said to be an emotional action thriller set in tribal lands.