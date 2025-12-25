Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Establishment Of Central Agri University In Andhra

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Dec 25 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu urged the Centre to establish a Central Agricultural University in the state, along with a Coconut Park, Aqua Lab, and Mango Board.

During a meeting with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan here on Thursday, he sought greater support from the central government for the comprehensive development of agriculture and allied sectors, and to increase farmers' incomes.

In his representation, the Chief Minister clearly stated that a Central Agricultural University should be established in the state as mentioned in Schedule 13 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014. He said that a DPR (Detailed Project Report) with an estimated cost of ₹2,585 crore has been submitted to the Department of Agricultural Research and Education in this regard.

The Chief Minister also explained to the Union Minister the measures taken and policies being followed for the development of the agricultural sector and the welfare of farmers in the state

The Chief Minister stated that a growth of 10.70 percent has been registered in agriculture and allied sectors, and that a five-point plan is being implemented for this purpose. He said that the focus is primarily on water security, demand-driven crops, agri-tech, food processing, and government support.

The memorandum submitted by the Chief Minister regarding agricultural development in the state also sought an additional ₹695 crore for the expansion of micro-irrigation under the PM RKVY-PDMC scheme.

CM Naidu stated that subsidy should be provided for the transportation of bananas via railway wagons to reduce losses in transit and increase market access.

Permission should be granted for the establishment of a coconut park with an estimated cost of ₹200 crore for the development of coconut-based industries.

Assistance for silkworm rearing sheds under the 'VB G Ram G' scheme, priority for scientific research in natural farming, release of funds under PM-PRANAM and approval for 10,000 natural farming clusters for 2026–27 under NMNF are the other demands listed in the memorandum.

CM Naidu said the Central government should bear the maintenance costs of the 5,000 clusters sanctioned in 2025–26. As 40 lakh farmers across the state are implementing natural farming, an additional 20,000 clusters should be allocated over the next five years.

He also wanted the Centre to declare Andhra Pradesh a national resource state for natural farming.

State-of-the-art aqua labs should be established in Vijayawada and Amaravati. Funds should be provided for the development works of Pulicat Lake, he added.