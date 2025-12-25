HM Amit Shah To Open 'Anti-Terror Conference' Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will lead experts from operational forces and technical, legal and forensic agencies in chalking out strategies to counter terrorism at a two-day 'Anti-Terror Conference' starting here on Friday, an official said.

The experts will also discuss issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism at the conference being organised by the premier anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency, said a statement

HM Shah's key focus at the conference is likely to include developing synergies among various stakeholders by establishing formal and informal channels for coordinated action against the menace of terrorism in the spirit of the 'Whole of the Government approach' and to present substantive inputs for future policy formulation.

The deliberations and discussions during the two-day conference aim to share experiences and good practices across law enforcement agencies in addressing counter-terrorism (CT) issues and lessons from terror investigations, said the statement.

Shaped under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of zero tolerance for terror, the annual conference has become a platform for brainstorming India's next-generation strategies to counter emerging threats.

The conference is a meeting point for operational forces; technical, legal, and forensic experts; and agencies engaged in counter terrorism for deliberations on issues impacting national security and threats emerging out of terrorism, said the statement.

The conference includes sessions on collecting evidence from foreign jurisdictions, digital forensics and data analysis in CT investigations, effective trial management, addressing radicalisation, espionage, and emerging hybrid threats to national security, among other topics related to terrorism, said the official statement.

Additionally, sessions on disrupting terror financing networks-tools, techniques, and case learnings-as well as creating future-ready CT strategies and building institutional capacities to address emerging national security issues have been incorporated.

The conference will be attended by senior police officers from States/UTs, officers from Central agencies/Departments dealing with issues related to Counter Terrorism and experts from related fields such as law, forensics and technology.