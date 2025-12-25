'Santa Se Seekh': Delhi Police Educates People Against Cyber Crimes, Frauds

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) In a novel awareness campaign named 'Santa Se Seekh', the Delhi Police held street plays and other activities across all its 15 districts to educate the public against cybercrimes and online frauds.

Additional CP and PRO Sanjay Tyagi said, "The Delhi Police has an ongoing campaign to curb the rising incidents of cybercrime by creating public awareness. Taking advantage of the occasion of Christmas today, we organised this programme under the name 'Santa Se Seekh'. Across every district, people were made aware through street plays, video films, and other methods about how to take precautions against cybercrime."

The campaign was conducted across all 15 police districts of Delhi at one prominent location each having high public footfall, such as markets and malls, to effectively reach a large and diverse audience, said a Delhi Police statement.

The primary objective was to educate citizens on cybercrimes, online fraud, safe digital practices, and essential precautionary measures to stay protected while using online platforms.

The cyber awareness initiative was executed in a well-planned manner using innovative and interactive methods to maximise public engagement and impact, said the statement.

Several interactive learning activities, including cyber safety quizzes and games, were organised to actively engage the public, said Tyagi.

To encourage participation and acknowledge public involvement, small gift items carrying printed cyber awareness messages were distributed to the participants, said the statement.

Additionally, standees and posters on cyber safety awareness were displayed at the venues and lectures, question-answer sessions, captivating Nukkad Natak performances on cybercrime awareness, highlighting the importance of online safety, were also held.

The primary objective of the programme was to disseminate crucial cyber safety messages to a large audience congregating in markets and public areas during the festive period.

Citizens were counselled to exercise vigilance, refrain from sharing personal or sensitive information online, and promptly report cybercrime-related incidents to the concerned authorities.

This citywide campaign is a component of Delhi Police's ongoing initiatives to combat cybercrime, undertaken under the leadership of Police Commissioner Satish Golchha, said the statement.