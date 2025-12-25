Bangladesh Unrest: Another Man Beaten To Death Days After Killing Of Hindu Worker, Police Link It To Extortion Bid

Amid continuing unrest in Bangladesh and growing concern over public safety, another lynching incident has been reported, just days after the killing of Hindu worker Dipu Chandra Das triggered widespread criticism. The latest case has further intensified fears about mob violence and the deteriorating law-and-order situation in the country.

Man Beaten to Death by Mob in Village

The victim, identified as Amrit Mondal, was lynched by villagers following allegations of criminal activity. According to local accounts, Mondal, also known as Samrat, was believed to be involved in extortion and other illegal activities for an extended period. He had reportedly been living in hiding in India before recently returning to his native village.

Extortion Attempt Led to Violence

Locals alleged that Mondal demanded extortion money from a resident named Shahidul Islam. On the night of the incident, Mondal and members of his group reportedly went to Shahidul's house to collect the money. When the household raised an alarm by shouting“robbers”, villagers rushed to the scene and assaulted Mondal.

While several of his associates managed to escape, one individual identified as Selim was reportedly apprehended with weapons. Mondal succumbed to injuries sustained during the assault.

Previous Lynching of Hindu Worker Sparked Outrage

The incident comes close on the heels of the killing of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu youth who was lynched and had his body set on fire in Mymensingh district last week. The mob allegedly accused him of blasphemy, an incident that drew strong condemnation both within Bangladesh and internationally.

Interim Government Condemns Violence

The interim government led by Mohammed Yunus strongly denounced the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das. In an official statement posted on social media platform X, the government said there was“no place for such violence in a new Bangladesh” and assured that those responsible would face strict punishment.

Rising Concerns Over Minority Safety

These killings have occurred against the backdrop of sustained political and social unrest in Bangladesh. Human rights groups and civil society organisations have raised alarms over increasing attacks on religious minorities, mob justice, and threats to media institutions.

Observers warn that repeated incidents of vigilante violence risk undermining public confidence in the justice system and further destabilising the country unless decisive action is taken to restore order and protect vulnerable communities.