Who Won The $1.8 Billion Powerball Jackpot On Christmas Eve? Second Largest In US History

MENAFN - Live Mint) A lucky player in Arkansas has won a $1.817 billion Powerball jackpot, the second-largest lottery prize in US history and the biggest Powerball win of 2025. The jackpot offers a lump-sum cash option of $834.9 million.

The winning numbers in Wednesday's (December 24) drawing were white balls 4, 25, 31, 52, 59 and red Powerball 19, with the Power Play multiplier set at 2.

Details about the identity of the winner remain scarce.

This marks the second time an Arkansas ticket has won a Powerball jackpot, the first being in 2010.

“Congratulations to the newest Powerball jackpot winner! This is truly an extraordinary, life-changing prize,” said Matt Strawn, Powerball Product Group Chair and Iowa Lottery CEO. He also thanked players nationwide, noting that proceeds support public programs across the US.

The jackpot winner can choose between a $1.817 billion annuity-paid as one immediate payment followed by 29 annual payments increasing 5% each year-or the $834.9 million lump sum, both before taxes.

Other winning tickets and prizes

Other notable wins from the draw include eight $1 million tickets across the US, 114 $50,000 prizes, and 31 $100,000 prizes. In the Double Play drawing, tickets in Colorado and South Carolina won $500,000 each.

$50,000 prizes: 114 tickets

$100,000 prizes: 31 tickets

In the Double Play drawing, two tickets sold in Colorado and South Carolina won $500,000 each. Double Play is an add-on feature allowing players to enter the same numbers in a separate drawing for a chance at up to $10 million.

Jackpot history and next draw

Last night's draw was the 47th consecutive drawing in the jackpot run, a game record. The previous jackpot was split by tickets in Missouri and Texas on September 6, 2025, totaling $1.787 billion.

The Powerball jackpot will reset to $20 million for the next drawing on Saturday (December 27), with the Power Play 10X multiplier available.

How to play

Powerball tickets cost $2 per play and are sold in 45 states, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. Over half of all proceeds remain in the jurisdiction where the ticket is sold.

Drawings are broadcast live Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays at 10:59 p.m. ET from Tallahassee, Florida, and are also streamed live on Powerball. The overall odds of winning a prize are 1 in 24.9, with the jackpot odds 1 in 292.2 million.

