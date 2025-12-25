Jordan's Trade Surplus With The United States Narrows To Jd394m In First 10 Months Of 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- Wa'ed Rabab'ah - Jordan recorded a trade surplus of JD 394 million with the United States during the first ten months of the current year, down from a surplus of JD 879 million in the same period last year.According to official statistical data monitored by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), Jordan's imports from the U.S. rose sharply by 37.4 percent, reaching approximately JD 1.434 billion by the end of October, compared with JD 1.044 billion during the corresponding period of the previous year.In contrast, Jordan's national exports to the U.S. declined by 4.9 percent, totaling JD 1.828 billion in the first ten months of the year, down from JD 1.923 billion in the same period last year.Exports to the U.S. accounted for 23.4 percent of Jordan's total national exports by the end of last October. These exports were distributed across several key sectors, led by garments, fertilizers and chemical products, pharmaceuticals, and jewelry, in addition to food and animal products, information technology services, and engineering industries.On the import side, Jordan's purchases from the U.S. were concentrated in metal products, transport equipment, machinery and electrical appliances, grains, and chemical products. Imports also included medical devices, food and animal industry products, furniture, iron manufactures, used clothing, vegetable oils and fats, as well as wood and wood products.