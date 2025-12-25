Jordan's Mining Industries Exports Reach 61 Countries, With India Taking 44% Share

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 25 (Petra)-- A report issued by the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) revealed that exports from the Kingdom's mining industries sector reach 61 countries worldwide, with India accounting for 44% of total exports.According to the report, prepared by the Chamber's Studies and Policies Department, Indonesia ranked second among the largest destinations for Jordan's mining exports with a 9% share, followed by China at 7%, Egypt at 6%, and Brazil at 5%. This distribution underscores the ability of Jordanian products to compete effectively in global markets.The report noted that exports from the mining industries sector increased by 12% during the first nine months of the current year, reaching JD859 million, compared with JD768 million in the same period last year.It emphasized that the mining industries sector represents one of the main pillars of the national economy, serving as a key source of raw materials and intermediate inputs used across various industrial processes. This role contributes to improving the efficiency and quality of national products and enhancing their competitiveness in both local and international markets.The sector is considered one of the most important industrial sectors at the national level, with phosphate and raw potash among Jordan's most prominent natural resources. It is also distinguished by its use of advanced scientific methods in extraction and mining, as well as in converting materials into products for export or local consumption.The report highlighted that the mining industries sector acts as a catalyst for local and foreign investment, meets the needs of the domestic market for primary, intermediate, and final products, and includes several sub-sectors such as phosphate and potash, chemical minerals, stones and quarrying sands, and limestone mining for the production of calcium carbonate.According to the report, the sector covers around 98% of local consumption, valued at JD 300 million the highest coverage rate among Jordan's industrial sectors thereby reducing reliance on imports and strengthening the local market's ability to meet its needs.The report also pointed out that the mining industries sector generates annual added value of JD2.1 billion out of a total annual production of JD3 billion, reflecting its qualitative contribution to the Kingdom's gross domestic product (GDP).The sector comprises more than 78 industrial establishments with a total capital of JD638 million, providing around 8,000 direct jobs, in addition to thousands of indirect employment opportunities in transport, logistics, and industrial support services.Furthermore, the report stated that the mining industries sector is among the targeted sectors under the Economic Modernization Vision, which aims to increase its contribution to GDP to 2.1% by 2033, compared with 0.7% according to 2021 estimates.The Vision also targets increasing employment in the sector to more than 27,000 workers by 2033 and boosting its exports to JD3.4 billion by 2033, up from JD1 billion based on 2021 estimates.Finally, the report noted that the mining industries sector has untapped export opportunities estimated at around $1.14 billion, including calcium phosphate, natural aluminum, natural chalk and phosphatic chalk, aluminum phosphate, and aluminum dihydrogen phosphate.