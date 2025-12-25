Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Education Ministry Is Set To Announce Results Of First Semester Of Secondary School Certificate

2025-12-25 10:01:43
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education, MOEHE, has announced that the results of the first semester of the secondary school certificate for the academic year 2025-2026, will be released on Saturday, December 27, 2025.

The Ministry while stating this on its official platforms, noted that the results will be published after 12noon on Saturday via the 'Maaref' portal.

The Peninsula

