Book Publishing Expert Jennifer Welsch Of JLW Publishing Services Recently Feautred On Close Up Radio

Jennifer L. Welsch is the owner of JLW Publishing Services, a one-stop source for everything an author needs to prepare a manuscript for publication and sale. She has been recognized as an empowering woman by radio teams, clients, and friends for her exceptional ability to help others realize their dreams. In fact, Jennifer was so adept at her role that when she was no longer with the publishing services company where she served as project director for over 20 years, clients sought her support and encouraged her to start her own company.

Jennifer's background in the book publishing industry includes experience at Baker & Taylor Publisher Services, where she coordinated with authors, publishers, and production staff to ensure projects were completed on time and within budget. She truly brings books to life!

Jennifer oversees and coordinates the entire process-from raw manuscript to eBook production, including securing Library of Congress approvals, ISBN numbers, and Copyrights. She offers a wide array of services and has brought to life a diverse range of books, including true crime, memoirs, and works by first-time authors. Jennifer collaborates with authors and consulting experts on all aspects of interior design, cover design, typesetting, copyediting, proofreading, indexing, copyrights, and eBooks.

“I provide a service. The work is offered a la carte and customized to each author's preferences and budgets.”

Jennifer emphasizes that her expertise makes the publishing process smoother for authors than going it alone. She guides, supports, and advises clients from start to finish, supplying valuable information at no extra cost. Reviews on her website highlight how important her guidance has been for many authors.

“I stake my reputation on each book. I want my customers to succeed. They felt the same about me. I took the plunge. It was daunting at first but so rewarding now.”

Jennifer encourages others to pursue their dreams, regardless of fears or lack of business experience. She believes in leveraging one's strengths and seeking additional resources when needed. Her strong ethics set her apart; she would never act unethically with a title or a watermarked file and would never sell cast-off books on the side.

One client, media personality Howie Carr, says:“Jen Welsch is by far the most competent person I have ever worked with in the book publishing industry. She can handle everything for you! She has improved all of my books, and her suggestions invariably make the finished product better.”

Jennifer had a distinguished career with Bookmasters/Baker & Taylor Publisher Services before launching her own venture. She is confident in managing projects from manuscript to print-ready PDFs. Many customers use her final products for Amazon, print-on-demand printers, or commercial publishers.

“It takes a lot of up-front work to produce a book. We help you do it right, and you will have a polished, professional-looking book in the end.”

While coping with the loss of her father and building her publishing dream, Jennifer has also worked part-time in other fields. She aims to one day devote herself solely to JLW Publishing Services. Her efforts are gaining recognition; she was recently featured in POWER Magazine and has received many rave reviews and endorsements on LinkedIn. Our radio team has also named her one of America's Empowering Women.

