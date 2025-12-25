Punjab BJP Rebukes Harsimrat's Assertion On 'Veer Bal Diwas'

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, Dec 25 (IANS) The Punjab BJP on Thursday rebuked to Shiromani Akali Dal and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal's assertion on the controversy surrounding the observance of“Veer Bal Diwas”.

Citing an earlier tweet by Kaur, BJP spokesperson Pritpal Singh Baliawal pointed out that it was she herself who in 2019 advocated commemorating the martyrdom of the Sahibzadas under the title“Bal Diwas”.

He questioned why a term that was considered entirely appropriate by the Akali Dal until 2019 has suddenly become objectionable after the breakdown of the BJP-SAD alliance.

Baliawal highlighted that even in 2018, during an event organised at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), Akali Dal President Sukhbir Badal had expressed concurrence with the name“Bal Diwas”.

He remarked that the present Opposition by the Akali Dal reflected a clear contradiction of its own earlier stand. Stating that during the period of alliance with the BJP, all sensitive issues related to religion, agriculture, and Punjab were discussed and resolved through mutual consultation, Baliawal said the Akali Dal leadership repeatedly breached this trust.

He said such issues were later used for political posturing and to falsely portray the BJP as anti-Punjab, solely to safeguard the Akali Dal's shrinking political space and to hinder the BJP's growth in the state.

Baliawal emphasised that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP has consistently demonstrated the highest respect for Sikh history, traditions, and the supreme sacrifices of the Sahibzadas.

The declaration of“Veer Bal Diwas”, he said, is a global acknowledgement of their unparalleled martyrdom and courage.

Appealing to the Akali Dal and its leadership, Baliawal urged them not to exploit religious sentiments for political gains and to accept the reality of the stand they themselves had earlier taken.

He asserted that political differences must not be imposed upon the sacred martyrdom days of the Sahibzadas. Former Union Minister Kaur has slammed an advertisement issued by the Central government on Veer Bal Diwas and termed it as a direct attack on Sikh Principles.

In a social media post, she said first the Centre named martyrdom day of Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh as 'Veer Bal Diwas', ignoring Sikh sentiments, and now these advertisements are being issued totally ignoring Sikh principles, and it is a direct attack on Sikh traditions and principles. She urged the Centre to stop such advertisements.