Qatar Condemns Attack Targeting Police Patrol In Pakistan

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar expresses its condemnation and denunciation of the attack that targeted a police patrol in Karak District, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province, in the northwest of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, which resulted in fatalities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reiterates the State of Qatar's firm stance rejecting violence, terrorism, and criminal acts, regardless of their motives and causes.

The Ministry also extends the State of Qatar's condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and people of Pakistan.