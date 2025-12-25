Ministry Of Culture Announces Recipients Of The Fourth National Grant Program For Culture And Creativity

Abu Dhabi, December 25, 2025: The Ministry of Culture announced the selection of 41 recipients for the fourth cycle of the National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity, underscoring its ongoing efforts to support creatives and strengthen the cultural movement across the country. This announcement reflects the Ministry's commitment to fostering an enabling environment for creativity and advancing national projects that contribute to the growth of the creative economy.

This edition witnessed a notable increase in submissions, recording a 77.6% increase compared to previous cycles. This growth reflects the growing interest in the program and its pivotal role in supporting and empowering creatives. The Creativity and Production category attracted the largest number of applications, with beneficiaries selected based on clear criteria, including the quality of the project, applicant profile, the project's impact on the creative sector, and its contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals.

The projects submitted this year reflect an innovative vision across diverse cultural and creative fields, including cultural heritage, writing and publishing, visual arts and design, film and television, performing arts and theatre, music, and video games. This variety highlights the wide range of creative pathways supported by the program and reinforces its role as a national platform that empowers talents to turn their ideas into impactful projects that make a tangible difference in the UAE's cultural landscape.

His Excellency Mubarak Al Nakhi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, stated:“The Ministry remains committed to nurturing talents and strengthening their capabilities to reinforce the UAE's position on the regional and global cultural map. The National Grant Program plays a significant role in empowering Emirati creatives by providing a supportive ecosystem for project development and capacity building.”

H.E. added:“Carefully selected, these diverse projects reflect the profound creative vision of Emiratis. They seamlessly blend heritage with modernity, safeguarding tradition while unlocking new horizons for innovation. We are proud of this generation of creatives.”

The recipients of the fourth cycle in the Writing and Publishing domain included Fahad Al Maamari, Maryam Al Shehhi, Musabbah Al Mazrouei, Mohamed Al Astad, Dr. Mohamed Al Mansouri, Sarah Al Aref, Ibrahim Al Marzouqi, Dr. Najia Al Ketbi, Aisha Al Zaabi, and Khalid Al Bannai.

For Visual Arts and Design, grants were awarded to Noura Al Serkal, Sheikha Fatima Al Qasimi, Sarah Ahli, Maitha Al Omaira, Khalid Al Banna, Zainab Al Habshi, Shamma Al Khouri, Reem Al Mubarak, Zainab Al Blooki, and Jawaher Al Khayyal. Recipients in Film and Television include Dr. Ali Abdulqader, Ayham Subaihi, Mohammed Hassan, Ahmed Al Neyadi, Rashid Al Rumaithi, Khalifa Al Saidi, Tariq bin Kalban, and Abdullah Al Shamsi.

Under the Cultural Heritage category, grants were awarded to Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Latifa Al Suwaidi, Dr. Aisha Al Ghais, Fatima Al Suwaidi, Ahmed Al Naqbi, and Mohammed Al Suwaidi. In the Performing Arts and Theatre category, beneficiaries include Omar Al Mulla, Salem Al Tamimi, Noura Al Marri, and Ahmed Al Shamsi. In the Music category, grants were received by Abdulmannan Al Awar and Taha Al Ajami, while Khalid Al Suwaidi secured a grant in the Video Games sector.

The Ministry of Culture's support for creatives extends far beyond financial grants. Moving forward, it will actively highlight their creative projects, involving them in the Ministry's initiatives and events, and nominating them for awards and festivals at both the local and international levels.

The National Grant Program for Culture and Creativity stands as a key government initiative dedicated to supporting national creative production. In addition to funding artistic and literary projects, the program supports cultural participation domestically and contributes directly to strengthening the creative infrastructure. By empowering Emirati talent, the program aligns with the UAE's vision to strengthen the cultural and creative industries.

