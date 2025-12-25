Kazakhstan Kicks Off Construction Of Hot Briquetted Iron In Rudny
The initial phase of the project is set to receive an investment of 655 billion tenge ($1.2 billion), with the creation of over 1,000 new employment opportunities.
The planned Hot Briquetted Iron (HBI) plant is poised to become one of the largest green metallurgy facilities in Central Asia, designed to produce HBI with a metallization degree of at least 93% and an iron content exceeding 90%, ensuring both high product quality and competitiveness in the global steel market.
The plant will employ advanced iron ore direct reduction technology, utilizing the Midrex process, which is recognized for its environmentally sustainable approach. By replacing coke with natural gas as a reducing agent, the technology significantly reduces the environmental impact of production.
The plant will rely on locally produced oxidized iron ore pellets as its primary raw material. Developed by QazIron ERG, a subsidiary of Eurasian Resources Group (ERG), the facility will have an annual production capacity of 2 million tons of hot briquetted iron.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment