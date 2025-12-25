Ukrainian Border Guards Foil Russian Attempt To Cross Border Via Lozova River

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this.

Russian troops tried to wade through the icy water but were met with a“hot” welcome from Ukrainian border guards' drones.

Thanks to precise and coordinated UAV operations, the enemy advance was stopped. At least nine Russian troops were neutralized.

Ukrainian border troopsRussian Murom-M complex, two EW stations on southern front

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian paratroopers struck a Russian Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system in Russia's Kursk region.

