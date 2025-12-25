Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ukrainian Border Guards Foil Russian Attempt To Cross Border Via Lozova River

Ukrainian Border Guards Foil Russian Attempt To Cross Border Via Lozova River


2025-12-25 09:04:52
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the State Border Guard Service reported this.

Russian troops tried to wade through the icy water but were met with a“hot” welcome from Ukrainian border guards' drones.

Thanks to precise and coordinated UAV operations, the enemy advance was stopped. At least nine Russian troops were neutralized.

Read also: Ukrainian border troops destroy Russian Murom-M complex, two EW stations on southern front

As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian paratroopers struck a Russian Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system in Russia's Kursk region.

Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine

