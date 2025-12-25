Ukrainian Border Guards Foil Russian Attempt To Cross Border Via Lozova River
Russian troops tried to wade through the icy water but were met with a“hot” welcome from Ukrainian border guards' drones.
Thanks to precise and coordinated UAV operations, the enemy advance was stopped. At least nine Russian troops were neutralized.Read also: Ukrainian border troops destroy Russian Murom-M complex, two EW stations on southern front
As reported by Ukrinform, Ukrainian paratroopers struck a Russian Gvozdika self-propelled artillery system in Russia's Kursk region.
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Zest Equity Secures ADGM Financial Services Permission, Expanding Its Global Private-Market Infrastructure
CommentsNo comment