Irevan State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre Opens After Renovation

The Irevan State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre, extensively renovated and reconstructed under the presidential decree, has been officially inaugurated in Baku with a grand opening ceremony, Azernews reports.

First, the theatre's team, cultural figures, representatives of the Western Azerbaijan Community, and members of the Azerbaijani Parliament became acquainted with the conditions created in the building. Acting director of the theatre, Ziver Abbasova, informed the guests about the major renovation works, the modern infrastructure, and the opportunities provided.

Within the framework of the reconstruction project of the 3,000-square-meter theatre building, the main stage was fully adapted to modern standards, and a new small stage was created. Stage mechanisms, lighting, and sound systems were renewed, and the technical infrastructure was built in line with international theatre practice.

The auditorium was acoustically improved, while the seats and interior design were restructured based on principles of functionality and aesthetic harmony. For the efficient work of the theatre troupe, rehearsal halls, dressing rooms, decoration and two new technical service areas were created, and all necessary conditions were ensured for the comfortable work of the administrative and creative staff.

Renovation and reconstruction works were not only about updating the physical infrastructure but also about strengthening the creative potential of the Irevan State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre and ensuring its full integration into the modern theatre process. This renewal expands the theatre's repertoire opportunities and gives impetus to the development of national theatre art.

Later, a meeting was held with the theatre troupe.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli stated that one of today's important events is the resumption of the Irevan State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre after major renovation and reconstruction. The Minister noted that this building is not only a space for the creative collective's activities but also a symbolic address that preserves Azerbaijani theatre traditions, the memory of Western Azerbaijan, and our cultural heritage.

Looking back at the theatre's historical path, the Minister emphasized that the fate of this cultural institution has been closely linked with the complex historical and political processes of the region. Events of different periods, including resettlements and pressures against the Azerbaijani population, also affected the theatre's activities.

The Minister added that studying and not forgetting this historical period is especially important for the younger generation:“This theatre has preserved, safeguarded, and promoted both artistic traditions and national consciousness. Over the years, it has staged works written by prominent Azerbaijani authors, serving the preservation of national literary and artistic heritage.”

Chairman of the Union of Azerbaijani Theatre Workers, People's Artist Haji Ismayil, in his speech, said that the opening of the new building is a significant event for our culture. He noted that this day has been long-awaited and desired, and it carries special spiritual value for him. The People's Artist evaluated the created conditions as a sign of respect for the historical traditions of Azerbaijani theatre, stressing that the establishment of professional theatre in Azerbaijan in 1873 was an important event confirming the high spirituality and intellectual potential of our people. He recalled that the Irevan State Azerbaijan Theatre was founded on February 2, 1882, and occupies a special place in the history of Azerbaijani stage art.

Chairman of the Western Azerbaijan Community and Member of Parliament Aziz Alakbarli stressed that the Irevan State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre is not just an ordinary cultural institution for them: founded in 1882, this theatre is a living memory of the historical trials faced by our compatriots from Western Azerbaijan. He noted that the tragedies of 1918–1920, the deportations of 1948–1953, and the displacement that began in 1988 and continues to this day are all part of that fate.

Aziz Alakbarli added that the Irevan Theatre experienced its period of rise during the years of National Leader Heydar Aliyev's leadership. He pointed out that although the theatre operated in the territory of another state, in 1978 Heydar Aliyev invited the Irevan Theatre on a tour to Baku, where performances were staged, and as a result of the tour, the creative staff of the theatre were awarded honorary titles of Azerbaijan.

Acting director of the Irevan State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre, Zivar Abbasova, stated that the commissioning of the new building was welcomed with appreciation, satisfaction, and gratitude by the entire Azerbaijani public. She emphasized that the stage of the Irevan Theatre will be a place where both Azerbaijani national dramaturgy and world dramaturgy will be presented with dignity, and where young talents will be nurtured. The acting director also noted that Irevan is not just the name of a city, it is a symbol of a people's memory, spirit, literature, and roots.

In the speeches, gratitude was expressed to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President, Head of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva for the high attention and care shown to the conditions created in the building and to the development of the Azerbaijani culture.

At the end of the meeting, a congratulatory and gratitude message on behalf of the collective of the Irevan State Azerbaijan Drama Theatre was read to President Ilham Aliyev.

It should be noted that the theatre, which began operating in 1882 in the Irevan region, historically known as one of the important centers of science, education, and culture where Azerbaijanis lived, later gave special place in its rich repertoire to the achievements of national literary and artistic thought, winning the admiration of audiences and writing memorable pages in our cultural chronicle.

The creative destiny of many prominent Azerbaijani stage masters has been closely connected with this venerable cultural institution, which has become an integral part of our professional national theatre.