Kuwait Mod Meets Mongolia Envoy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Minister of Defense Sheikh Abdullah Ali Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah received Mongolia Ambassador to Kuwait Sergelen Boriv Shadai at Bayan Palace on Thursday.
Both sides reviewed the friendly ties and issues of mutual interest, the Ministry of Defense said in a statement. (end)
