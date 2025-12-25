PM Modi Slams Congress, SP For 'One-Family' Rule, Undermining Icons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress and the Samajwadi Party (SP), accusing them of undermining the legacies of national icons like Baba Sahab Ambedkar and promoting a "one-family" rule in India. He said this after inaugurating Rashtra Prerna Sthal on the 101st birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, who was MP from Lucknow. It will serve as a tribute to the life, ideals, and enduring legacy of one of India's most revered statesmen, whose leadership left a profound impact on the nation's democratic, political, and developmental journey.

"After independence, a tendency to connect all the good work that took place in India to the same family emerged. Whether it be books, government schemes, government institutions, streets, roads, or squares, it was all connected to the pride of one family," PM Modi said. "BJP has also taken the country out of this old system bound to one family. Our government, serving Mother India, is giving respect to every child, to everyone's contribution. Today, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's statue is on Kartavya Path in Delhi... No one can forget how Baba Sahab Ambedkar's legacy was destroyed," he added.

PM attacks Congress, SP over Ambedkar's legacy

The Prime Minister, speaking about the Congress and SP's role in diminishing Baba Sahab Ambedkar's legacy, stated, "The royal family of Congress committed this sin in Delhi, and here in UP, the Samajwadi Party people also committed the same sin." PM Modi went on to point out how the BJP has upheld Ambedkar's legacy, by saying, "But the BJP did not let Baba Saheb's legacy be destroyed. Today, from Delhi to London, Baba Sahab Ambedkar's Panch Teerth is celebrating his legacy."

Baba Ambedkar's Panch Tirth (five pilgrimage sites) are five significant locations marking key phases of his life, developed by the Indian government to honor his legacy: 'Janmabhoomi' his birthplace in Mhow (Madhya Pradesh), 'Shiksha Bhoomi' his place of study in London, 'Deeksha Bhoomi' in Nagpur (where he embraced Buddhism), the Mahaparinirvan Sthal in Delhi (place of demise), and his cremation site, Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai.

Rashtra Prerna Sthal: A tribute to visionary leaders

During his speech, PM Modi also highlighted the transformation of Rashtra Prerna Sthal, which had been a garbage dump covering 30 acres for several decades. The complex features 65-feet-high bronze statues of Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, symbolising their seminal contributions to India's political thought, nation-building, and public life. "The land on which this Prerna Sthal has been built had, for several decades, accumulated heaps of garbage over more than 30 acres. Over the past three years, this has been completely cleared. I also extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the labourers, artisans, planners associated with this project, and to CM Yogi ji and his entire team," PM Modi said.

Honouring Syama Prasad Mookerjee's vision

He also credited Syama Prasad Mookerjee with rejecting the system of two Constitutions and two flags in Jammu and Kashmir. "It was Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee who rejected the system of two Constitutions, two flags, and two heads of state in India. Even after independence, this system in Jammu and Kashmir was a major challenge to India's integrity. The BJP is proud that our government got the opportunity to dismantle the wall of Article 370," he said.

Boosting UP's economic and industrial growth

PM Modi used the occasion to stress the BJP's commitment to economic and industrial growth in Uttar Pradesh. He spoke at length about the success of the UP government's 'One District, One Product' initiative, which he said is helping elevate small industries and boost local economies across the state. "Made in India goods are reaching all corners of the world. Here in Uttar Pradesh itself, such a massive 'One District, One Product' campaign is underway. The potential of small industries and small units is increasing. A huge defence corridor is being built in Uttar Pradesh. The BrahMos missile, whose capabilities were demonstrated during Operation Sindoor, is now being manufactured in Lucknow. The day is not far when Uttar Pradesh's defence corridor will be known globally for defence manufacturing," PM Modi said.

"Decades ago, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya had a dream of Antyodaya (upliftment of the last person). He believed that the progress of India would be measured by the smile on the face of the last person standing in the last row... Modi has made Deendayal ji's dream his resolve," he added.

Vajpayee's legacy in India's digital revolution

PM Modi also credited Atal Bihari Vajpayee's government with laying the foundation for India's digital revolution, highlighting the Aadhaar card, which was launched during Vajpayee's tenure. "Today, there is so much discussion about digital identity. The foundation for this was laid by Atal Ji's government. The work on a special card that began during his time has now become world-renowned as Aadhaar. The credit for accelerating the telecom revolution in India also goes to Atal Ji. The telecom policy formulated by his government made it easier to bring phones and the internet to every household," PM Modi said.

"Today, India is one of the countries with the highest number of mobile and internet users in the world. Wherever Atal Ji is today, he would be happy to know that in the last 11 years, India has become the second-largest mobile phone manufacturer in the world, and Uttar Pradesh, the state from where he was a Member of Parliament, has become India's number one mobile manufacturing state," he added.

Inside the Rashtra Prerna Sthal complex

Rashtra Prerna Sthal has been developed as a landmark national memorial and inspirational complex of enduring national significance. Constructed at an approximate cost of Rs 230 crore and spread across an expansive area of 65 acres, the complex is envisioned as a permanent national asset dedicated to fostering leadership values, national service, cultural consciousness, and public inspiration.

It also houses a state-of-the-art museum designed in the form of a lotus-shaped structure, spread over approximately 98,000 square feet. The museum showcases India's national journey and the contributions of the visionary leaders -- Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, and former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee -- through advanced digital and immersive technologies, offering visitors an engaging and educational experience. (ANI)

