LRN INVESTOR LOSSES: Stride, Inc. Investors May Have Been Affected By Fraud Contact BFA Law By January 12 To Protect Your Rights

Investors have until January 12, 2026, to ask the Court to be appointed to lead the case. The complaint asserts claims under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 on behalf of investors in Stride securities. The case is pending in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia and is captioned MacMahon v. Stride, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv- 02019.

Why is Stride Being Sued For Securities Fraud?

Stride is an education technology company that provides an online platform to students throughout the U.S. During the relevant period, Stride stated it was seeing“increasing growth in our business,”“in-year strength in demand” for its products and services, and that its customers and potential customers“continue to choose us in record numbers.”

As alleged, in truth, Stride had inflated enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students,” ignored compliance requirements for its employees, and had“poor customer experience” that resulted in“higher withdrawal rates,”“lower conversion rates,” and had driven students away.

Why did Stride's Stock Drop?

On September 14, 2025, a report stated that a complaint had been filed against Stride for fraud, deceptive trade practices, systemic violations of law, and intentional and tortious misconduct. It claimed Stride inflated enrollment numbers by retaining“ghost students” on rolls to secure state funding and ignored compliance requirements, including background checks and licensure laws for its employees. This news caused the price of Stride stock to drop $18.60 per share, or more than 11%, from a closing price of $158.36 per share on September 12, 2025, to $139.76 per share on September 15, 2025.

Then, on October 28, 2025, Stride admitted that“poor customer experience” resulted in“higher withdrawal rates,”“lower conversion rates,” and drove students away. Stride estimated the impact caused approximately 10,000-15,000 fewer enrollments and stated that, because of this, its outlook is“muted” compared to prior years. This news caused the price of Stride stock to drop $83.48 per share, or more than 54%, from a closing price of $153.53 per share on October 28, 2025, to $70.05 per share on October 29, 2025.

Click here for more information: .

What Can You Do?

If you invested in Stride you may have legal options and are encouraged to submit your information to the firm.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis, there is no cost to you. Shareholders are not responsible for any court costs or expenses of litigation. The firm will seek court approval for any potential fees and expenses.

Submit your information by visiting:

Or contact:

Ross Shikowitz

...

212.789.3619

Why Bleichmar Fonti & Auld LLP?

BFA is a leading international law firm representing plaintiffs in securities class actions and shareholder litigation. It has been named a top plaintiff law firm by Chambers USA, The Legal 500, and ISS SCAS, and its attorneys have been named“Elite Trial Lawyers” by the National Law Journal, among the top“500 Leading Plaintiff Financial Lawyers” by Lawdragon,“Titans of the Plaintiffs' Bar” by Law360 and“SuperLawyers” by Thomson Reuters. Among its recent notable successes, BFA recovered over $900 million in value from Tesla, Inc.'s Board of Directors, as well as $420 million from Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. Ltd.

For more information about BFA and its attorneys, please visit .

Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.