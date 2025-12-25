India's Emerging Talent Dhakshineswar Suresh Gets A Wild Card For Bengaluru Open 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Dec 25 (IANS) Dhakshineswar Suresh, an emerging Indian tennis talent, has been granted a wild card entry into the singles main draw for the Bengaluru Open's landmark 10th edition, set to take place at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium in Bengaluru from January 5 to 11, 2026.

Dhakshineswar has steadily advanced in the professional circuit and received acclaim from the tennis community for his powerful serve and aggressive style. At 6'5” and 25 years old, he was part of India's extended Davis Cup World Group I squad in 2024 and made a notable debut in September 2025 against Switzerland, where he defeated a higher-ranked Swiss player, Jérome Kym, 7–6(4), 6–3. This win helped India secure an early lead and contributed to their historic 3–1 victory on Swiss soil.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhakshineswar said,“It's a proud moment for me to compete at the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger, especially in front of my home crowd. This tournament has consistently provided Indian players a world-class platform to test themselves against top international competition, and it's been an amazing effort by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association. I'm grateful for the opportunity and the support, and I look forward to giving my best on court. I hope to see Bengaluru fans cheering for me.”

The Bengaluru Open is returning this year as an ATP Challenger 125 event, offering a total prize pool of over USD 225,000 and awarding 125 ATP ranking points to the singles winner. Wild card Dhakshineswar is in a strong position, having achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 519 in 2025 and demonstrating solid results on both the ITF and ATP Challenger tours. His experience in U.S. college tennis, where he played for prominent programmes at Wake Forest University and Georgia Gwinnett College, will also be advantageous.

“We are delighted to award a wild card entry into the singles main draw of the Bengaluru Open to Dhakshineshwar Suresh. He has shown strong potential and achievements on the tour in the few events he has played, and was also instrumental in India's victory in the Davis Cup against Switzerland.

"This opportunity reflects our commitment to supporting emerging talent and strengthening the Indian presence in this ATP Challenger event, and we are looking forward to a formidable performance by him. We wish Dhakshineshwar Suresh the very best in the competition and hope this helps him make the required jump in his journey,” said Sunil Yajaman, Tournament Director and Joint Secretary, KSLTA.

Organised by the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), the Bengaluru Open continues to bolster and develop India's tennis ecosystem. Over time, the tournament has given Indian players important exposure to top-tier international competition right at home. In this edition, Dhakshineswar will get the chance to showcase his talent on the big stage, alongside fellow Indian players Sumit Nagal and Aryan Shah.