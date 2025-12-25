Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Attends Good Governance Day, Unveils Statue Of Atal Vajpayee


2025-12-25 08:13:54
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended 'good governance day' programme organised on the birth anniversary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gandhinagar on Dec 25. CM Bhupendra Patel also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present.

