Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Attends Good Governance Day, Unveils Statue Of Atal Vajpayee

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended 'good governance day' programme organised on the birth anniversary of former PM late Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Gandhinagar on Dec 25. CM Bhupendra Patel also unveiled a statue of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi was also present.

