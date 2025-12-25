Alastair Cook To Gary Kirsten: 5 Candidates Who Could Replace Brendon Mccullum As England Test Coach

England head coach Brendon McCullum's future is under scrutiny after the Ashes 2025 series defeat to Australia. Questions over his 'Bazball' approach and leadership have sparked debate about a potential change in England's Test coaching setup.

England head coach Brendon McCullum's future has come under heavy scrutiny after the side's Ashes 2025 series defeat at the hands of Australia. After losing three consecutive Tests in Perth, Brisbane, and Adelaide, questions have arisen on McCullum's strategies, especially the 'Bazball' approach, and leadership, while demanding a change of coach in the England Test side.

McCullum was the coach only for the Test side before he was elevated to the all-format coach after Matthew Mott stepped down as the white-ball coach after England failed to defend the ODI World Cup and T20 World Cup in 2023 and 2024, respectively. Though the former New Zealand captain expressed his desire to stay as coach and the ECB managing director vehemently backed him despite the Ashes defeat, speculation continues among fans and experts about whether a change in leadership could help revive England's Test fortunes.

As Brendon McCullum's future as England Test coach remains uncertain, let's take a look at five candidates who could take up coaching duties in the red-ball setup.

Alastair Cook is often regarded as one of the finest English batters to have ever graced the game of cricket. Cook played for England across all formats and amassed over 15,000 runs in his 12-year international career. The former England captain enjoyed a stellar Test career, amassing 12,472 runs in 161 matches, including 33 centuries, and was the highest run-getter for England before Joe Root surpassed his record in October 2024.

Cook retired from international cricket in 2018 and all formats of the game in 2023 following his last first-class appearance for Essex. The 41-year-old could be an ideal choice to take over England's coaching duties, especially in red-ball cricket, given his vast Test experience and proven leadership. Since the likes of Joe Root and Ben Stokes played under Cook, his calm leadership and strong understanding of Test cricket could help England bring back the stability.

Eoin Morgan played a pivotal role in the evolution of England's white-ball cricket as a captain, leading the side to the ODI World Cup triumph in 2019. Having played for England across all formats of the game, his progressive approach, tactical clarity, and proven leadership could make him an ideal candidate to take over England's setup as a head coach.

Apart from being a player, Morgan has a deep understanding of the game through his work as a pundit and mentor. With his man-management skills and modern outlook, he can potentially help England create a balanced, forward-thinking approach in Test cricket. Though he played limited Test cricket in his career, Eoin Morgan's leadership and tactical clarity could help him translate effectively into a head coach role in the red-ball format.

Another candidate who could take over as coach for England's Test side if the ECB decides to remove Brendon McCullum from red-ball coaching duties is Gary Kirsten. Kristen was one of the finest batters and captains for South Africa at his time, but he has often been considered one of the most tactically astute leaders, with extensive experience in international cricket and coaching, making him an ideal candidate for coaching duties in the England Test side.

Kirsten has strong coaching credentials under his belt, having coached South Africa, Team India, leading the side to ODI World Cup triumph in 2011, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, and the Gujarat Titans. He had a short stint with Pakistan as a white-ball coach before stepping down, and he has been appointed as a consultant for Namibia ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026. Gary Kirsten's international and franchise coaching experience makes him a strong candidate for England's Test side.

Former England top-order batter Jonathan Trott could be a strong candidate to take over as head coach England Test team, given his solid technique, experience in red-ball cricket, and previous coaching stints with England's youth teams. Trott is currently serving as the head coach of Afghanistan and has revolutionised the team into their setup, guiding the team to historic wins, including reaching the T20 World Cup semifinal last year, and significantly improving their white-ball performance.

Jonathan Trott will conclude his coaching tenure with Afghanistan after the T20 World Cup next year, making him available for a potential role with England. Trott's experience as an international cricketer and coach could bring discipline and strategy to strengthen England's Test side, which has been struggling in the ongoing Test series.

Former England wicketkeeper-batter Alec Stewart could emerge as a potential candidate for a coaching role in the Test side. Stewart was a key figure in England's batting and keeping unit for over a decade. The 62-year-old has vast experience across formats in international cricket and a deep understanding of English cricket culture. Stewart's insight and leadership skills could help rebuild England's Test setup and mentor younger players.

After retirement, Alec Stewart took up coaching duties and consultant roles and served as the interim head coach of the English County team, Surrey, before being elevated to the role of Director of Cricket. With his experience as a player and coach, Stewart could be an ideal candidate to succeed Brendon McCullum as England Test coach if the ECB decides to appoint a seasoned, tactically aware leader to rebuild the Test side.