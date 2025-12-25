Earthquake Today: Tremors Hit Arunachal Pradesh's Lower Subansiri After Mild 3.4 Magnitude Quake
In a X (formerly Twitter) post, the nodal agency said that the earthquake occurred at 15:45:42 pm IST. More details about the quake are still awaited.
The tremors originated at a shallow depth of 5 kilometers. No immediate reports of damage or casualties have been received so far.
Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 4.4 struck Myanmar on Thursday.
(This is a developing story. Check for more updates)
